Joplin city attorney denies Sunshine Law violation

JOPLIN (AP) - The top legal adviser in Joplin is fighting allegations that he violated the Missouri Sunshine Law by taking a telephone poll of City Council members on a settlement proposal in an ethics case involving a councilman.

City Attorney Peter Edwards contends that he's able to call members of the City Council. But Missouri Press Association attorney Jean Maneke said there's no provision in the Open Records Law regarding telephone polls.

Attorneys for Councilman Mike Woolston, who's involved in the ethics case, provided Edwards with details of the proposed agreement. Edwards told the Joplin Globe he didn't intend to violate the law by making the Sunday call and only wanted to inform council members of the settlement offer ahead of a Monday hearing.