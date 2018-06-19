Joplin Contractor Fined for Wage Violations

JOPLIN (AP) - A contractor who helped demolish tornado-damaged schools in Joplin has been fined $2,500 for violating the state's prevailing wage law.

Urban Metropolitan Development of Atlanta, Ga., pleaded guilty Thursday in Jasper County to five violations of the wage law in a plea agreement with the Missouri attorney general's office. The deal bars the company from contracting on prevailing wage projects in Missouri for one year.

The Joplin Globe reports the state dismissed 10 felony counts of forgery, which alleged Urban Metropolitan altered copies of checks submitted to the state to show it was paying its workers a prevailing wage.

The company's project manager, Jennifer K. Taylor, is facing an arrest warrant after she failed to appear in court Thursday. She also did not appear at her arraignment in February.