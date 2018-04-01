Joplin Council to Consider Tornado Recovery Plans

JOPLIN (AP) - A master planner hired to guide Joplin's recovery from the deadly May 2011 tornado plans to present his first slate of projects to city elected leaders Monday night.

The Joplin City Council meeting comes one week after the city approved a contract with Wallace-Bajjali Development Partners of Sugar Land, Texas. Company president David Wallace will share details of $800 million in redevelopment projects, including a senior housing complex and a performing arts center. The council work session begins at 5:45 p.m. at City Hall.

No council votes are expected

The May 22, 2011 tornado killed 162 people and damaged or destroyed about 7,500 homes or apartments.