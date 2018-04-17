Joplin councilman says he is the subject of federal probe

JOPLIN (AP) - A Joplin City Council member said federal investigators were looking into his real estate transactions after the Joplin tornado, and whether they resulted in misappropriation of city funds.

The Joplin Globe reports councilman Mike Woolston, a real estate agent, was mayor when the city was struck by the 2011 tornado. He was paid commission on a property where a new public library is to be built.

Woolston told KOMU 8 News Friday he had not been contacted by the FBI directly but had been told by "other entities" that he is the subject of a federal probe. Additionally, Woolston said he had not sought advice from legal counsel and wasn't sure what the issues of the investigation were.

"I think this is a re-hash of issues that were brought up a couple years ago," Woolston said, "I'm not terribly worried about it worried about it, but nobody's particularly happy to have the FBI look into them."

A City Council-contracted probe last year criticized Woolston's real estate dealings.

The city received $158 million in disaster recovery funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and $25 million from the Economic Development Administration.