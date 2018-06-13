Joplin Family Finds Cat 18 Months After Tornado

JOPLIN, Mo. - A Joplin family is celebrating finding a cat they hadn't seen since their home was destroyed by a tornado 18 months ago.

Simba wandered away before the tornado hit the Kent family's home on May 22, 2011. The Kents went to animal shelters and put up signs, but eventually gave up hope of finding the cat.

On Sunday, the family returned to the site of their old house. Suddenly Jan Kent saw a cat. When the family approached the animal, it came right to them.

The Joplin Globe reports other than being thinner, Simba is in good shape. The Kent family says someone apparently was feeding the cat.

The family will move into a new house next month, and they are thrilled Simba will be with them.