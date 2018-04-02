Joplin High School TV Production Class Perseveres Amid Tragedy

6 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, September 13 2011 Sep 13, 2011 Tuesday, September 13, 2011 3:55:00 PM CDT September 13, 2011 in News
By: Kylie McGivern
loading

JOPLIN - Standing in front of what's left of Joplin High School, senior Luke Lenhart's vacant expression and distant eyes, speak volumes.

"You can't put into words. I mean, we're standing next to a tree that should be up to 50 ft tall. It's just... crazy," Lenhart said, shaking his head.

Lenhart thought he'd graduate, diploma in hand, walking out the doors of a school he'd grown up in. But he had to grow up faster, for the Class of 2011 would be the last to walk out those doors.

"The high school was gone, Rangeline was gone, every place was just gone," Lenhart said.
"You think one Friday you'll be back again next Monday but... that was never the case," senior Emma Cox said.

In a time of chaos...

"Days or minutes, hours after the storm I got a lot of text messages and phone calls saying, 'What's the studio like?' 'What's it look like?' 'Is it even there? ‘Are we gonna have classes?'" Joplin Eagles Television Station Manager Danny Craven said.

Even though it was destroyed in the storm, Joplin High School's TV Production studio became students' stability.
"I mean, we hadn't even finished the school year and they were concerned about whether or not we were gonna have TV Production the next year," Craven said.

Now, more than ever, TV Production's JET-14 News Team knew - the show must go on. 

"We're kind of just starting over, but I think that symbolizes the city of Joplin," TV Production teacher Bruce Vonder Haar said.

JET-14's new beginning started during the summer, when students were asked if they wanted to come to the new high school and unpack boxes of new equipment.

Boxes, and boxes of new state-of-the-art equipment, including six high definition (HD) field cameras, editing software, and new computers with updated technology. And, a new studio set is on the way.

"We were all just so ready to get this new school year started because we knew we had so many new opportunities," Cox said.

Senior Brad White was beaming when he thought back to how that summer afternoon sealed the class's bond - a new beginning.

"We got these new cameras that are just amazing compared to what we did have, it was just cool to open stuff up, ‘Ah what's this?' ‘Ah this is cool!" You know, just setting everything up... it's always nice to get something new, it's kind of like Christmas," White said.

But not every piece of JET-14 could be replaced...

One of the show's leaders, Will Norton was driving home from graduation with his father, when the tornado took his life.

"Being pulled out the sunroof of his vehicle was the way he had actually been taken out, from the tornado, and his dad holding onto him, trying to keep him inside the vehicle and - I can't imagine putting myself in his place," Craven said.

That night, it wasn't just buildings, reality came crashing down.

"Will was so involved in this class, and everybody knew Will was the leader of this class. He was the most talented student in this class, without a doubt. And you know it's funny, because all the kids would agree to that... so when we lost Will, it affected all of us a lot. The kids were just devastated, I was devastated," Vonder Haar said.

"We want to do things for him (Will), and when we do TV Production stuff he's always in the back of our mind, like, we're gonna do this for him, we're gonna make things look good for him," White said.

Will may be in the back of their minds, but in many ways he's in the forefront as well. Students and teachers wore bracelets with Norton's name. TV Production students are working on tribute videos for Norton as well.

"All of us in TV Production, we all work together on projects and everything, so we're like one big family. And, whenever we lost Will, that was losing a key piece... we lost a brother, he was that close of a friend," senior Luke Lenhart said.

JET-14's unifying experience of losing a brother pushed new leaders like Luke Lenhart to the forefront.

"Why you get into teaching and why you stay in teaching is because of kids like Luke. I mean he volunteers to do everything, before you even get the sentence out," Vonder Haar said.

Everything included volunteering as a firefighter after the tornado hit. At just 17 years old, Lenhart was pulling bodies out of the damage. He said it was a night he'll never forget, an experience "no one should have to go through."

"The first couple of weeks, it was all just pure adrenaline. I mean the first body, that was the toughest, and the last. As bad as it sounds, once you see one, you kind of have to push it through your mind. You can't stop and think about it because that's what will break you down over time, is whenever you stop and think about everyone that had a family, and friends, and maybe a husband or wife. But you just have to think of them all as the same - victims of a tragedy," Lenart said.

Together as one, JET-14 said unlike their former high school, the bond that holds this city, and their team together, will not be broken.

"Jet-14 and TV Production is definitely a state of mind. It's not a building, it's not bricks and mortar, it's, it's more about being together making fantastic production," Craven said.

 

More News

Grid
List

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 25°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
2am 25°
3am 26°
4am 26°
5am 26°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

1:00a
Meet the Press
2:00a
Paid Program
2:30a
Paid Program
1:30a
Paid Program
2:00a
Paid Program
2:30a
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld