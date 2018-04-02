Joplin hospital installs 100 solar panels in cross shape

JOPLIN (AP) - A Joplin hospital that replaced one destroyed in a deadly 2011 tornado has installed 100 solar panels in the shape of a cross.

The Joplin Globe reports that the panels are located on the roof of the cancer treatment center at Mercy Hospital Joplin. They're designed to take advantage of a one-time solar rebate offer from the Joplin-based Empire District Electric Co.

The head of energy and sustainability for Mercy, Doug Neidigh, says the panels produce total of 25,500 watts. Mercy estimates the total annual savings at $4,000.

The system should have a 25-year life, meaning Mercy has the potential to save $100,000 in energy costs, based on existing rates. The rebate from Empire at $1 per watt provided a $25,000 incentive for Mercy, the maximum allowable rebate.