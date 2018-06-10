Joplin hospital preparing to reopen after deadly tornado

JOPLIN (AP) - A new Joplin hospital that replaces one destroyed by a deadly tornado is preparing to open.

The Joplin Globe reports that hundreds turned out Saturday for an open house in advance of the March 22 opening of the new Mercy Hospital Joplin. It replaces St. John's Regional Medical Center, which was destroyed in the May 2011 tornado.

Mercy president Lynn Britton said Joplin's resilience prompted the leadership of the United Arab Emirates to donate $5 million to the reconstruction of the hospital. Britton said that started a campaign that would raise $15 million toward the $465 million reconstruction of the hospital.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon said Mercy's decision to rebuild sent a message to Joplin that it was not being abandoned, and that it could and would rebound.