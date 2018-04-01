Joplin Humane Society Providing Shelter

JOPLIN - The Joplin Humane Society in conjuction with ASPCA, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, has provided sheltering for more than 1,000 animals at its emergency animals shelter. It has also reunited 400 lost pets with their families.

The problem is nearly 700 displaced animals still remain at the shelter waiting to be claimed.

Any unclaimed animals will be made available for adoption during a major event hosted by the ASPCA and Joplin Humane Society on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26.