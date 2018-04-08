Joplin Juniors, Seniors to Attend School at Mall

JOPLIN (AP) - Joplin High School juniors and seniors will attend school at a city mall beginning next fall.

The high school building and two elementary schools were destroyed in the May 22 tornado and the school district is scrambling to find alternatives sites before the school year starts August 17.

The Joplin Board of Education on Thursday approved a plan for juniors and seniors to attend school at Northpark Mall. The district also announced alternative sites for other schools damaged or destroyed by the tornado.

The Joplin Globe reports that assistant superintendent Angie Besendorfer says the arrangement could last longer than the next school year.

Superintendent C.J. Huff says three architecture firms and two construction companies have been hired to prepare the buildings.