Joplin leaders to consider tornado recovery plan

JOPLIN (AP) - Elected leaders in Joplin will meet Thursday night to consider a citizen advisory panel's tornado recovery plan.

The Joplin City Council, school board and Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Board of Aldermen in neighboring Duquesne, will each discuss the recovery plan and individually consider whether to endorse the 21-page document. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Missouri Southern State University's Billingsly Student Center.

The panel's recommendations include creation of four new business districts that would also allow residents to live and shop nearby. The citizens also want to establish a city committee that would ensure new construction meets certain design standards, including more landscaping to offset commercial projects and parking lots.

The May 22 tornado killed 161 people and destroyed thousands of buildings.