Joplin man gives MU $6 million to permanently fund program

COLUMBIA - A Joplin man gave $6 million to the University of Missouri Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business Friday to perpetually fund the Cornell Leadership Program, or CLP.

Harry Cornell, of Joplin, has now given the university more than $13 million. The CLP is a nationally recognized 4-year program for the top students in the College of Business.

The University of Missouri said the gift will provide permanent support for the program.

"I feel fortunate to have the ability to pay back my alma mater for the great education I received years ago," Cornell said.

The CLP provides education and leadership development through field trips to corporations around the state and country, mentoring from alumni and lectures and presentations by business leaders.

MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin said, "providing a top-tier education for our students is a priority for this university. Mr. Cornell's continued generosity is enabling us to address that priority."