Joplin man living in tent while volunteers rebuild his home

3 years 8 months 8 hours ago Friday, September 05 2014 Sep 5, 2014 Friday, September 05, 2014 10:52:00 AM CDT September 05, 2014 in News
By: Lee Anne Denyer, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JOPLIN - Three years after a deadly EF-5 tornado touched down in Joplin killing 161 people, people left behind are still trying to recover. 

Mark Hensen moved into his home more than thirty years ago. He raised five kids in Joplin and has worked for the local cable company in his neighborhood for years. His job familiarized him with the area and the people in it. 

"This is my area and I knew a lot of people, a lot of people that died a lot of people just moved. Never saw them again," Hensen said.

Despite the destruction, Hensen's home more-or-less remained intact. Hensen said a large tree came through the roof and caused the ceiling to cave in, starting a chain reaction of ailments against the aging home.

"I think I had like nine windows completely gone," Hensen said. "I had plastic on them and it was a cold winter, that last one, winter was cold. I didn't know if I could take another winter or not."

Hensen said the plastic over the windows remained for during the three years since the tornado. He said this year he finally decided he couldn't handle another Missouri winter without heat or windows. Three years later, he reached out to non-profit construction organization, Rebuild Joplin.

"I told them I really was attached to my house and really would like to keep it if they could," he said. "They came through and saw what it would take to bring back and try and keep some of the same character to it. They said it had an inate sort of character to it." 

Rebuild Joplin works with Joplin residents who are trying to restore their housing following the deadly tornado. The organization formed immediately after the tornado and relies on volunteers from across the country to rebuild the homes destroyed in the storm.

"We can't leave until this is truly finished once every homeowner who was affected is back into similar housing situation until then we really need to stay committed to this thing," Executive Director Thomas Corley said.

Volunteers surveyed Hensen's home and found it needed much more than new windows. Volunteers with Rebuild Joplin will install new floors, ceilings, insulation, windows and much more, all while keeping the integrity and personality of the home. Hensen isn't alone. There are still dozens of homes waiting to be fixed. Corley said Rebuild Joplin currently has nine active sites and the organization hopes to complete an additional 37 projects this year. A drastic drop in volunteers, however, has slowed efforts by the organization. In the meantime, Hensen lives in a tent on his property.

Abenescio Fransua is a site supervisor with Rebuild Joplin and working with Hensen on the construction at his home. Fransua said he's seen a drop in volunteers since he joined the organization.

"The numbers have been dwindling," he said. "Until that last house is done, until that last nail is put down, c'mon, it's our neighbors. Let's go ahead and do it." 

In 2012, a year after the tornado, around 10,000 people volunteered with Rebuid Joplin. In 2013, volunteer numbers dropped to 3,500 and this year volunteers have only reached 1,300. Corley estimated if 40-50 volunteers worked on projects through the end of the year, Rebuild Joplin's work would be done. Rebuild Joplin reports only 5 percent of its volunteers are from Missouri. A statistic he said he hopes is changed by reaching out to mid-Missourians who may not realize that there's still work to be done.

Hensen couldn't quite put into words the attachment he feels toward the Jack-and-Jill style home, but he said the nine-foot ceilings and the oversized windows have always been a favorite part. He said without Rebuild Joplin he doesn't know where he would of gone.

"I look at myself and I cannot believe it. I have to look every time I turn around and feel that yes, it's being fixed. There's people that's living like me today and they might not have any idea how to get help and there is people that need help," Hensen said. "It would have been a condemned place if the city had come in," he said. "If they'd looked at the windows and the plumbing, and the electrical and things in general. They would of condemned it and made me move."

To learn more about volunteering with Rebuild Joplin, call 417-625-3543 or e-mail volunteer@rebuildjoplin.org

More News

Grid
List

Fire destroys Mid-City Lumber in Boonville
Fire destroys Mid-City Lumber in Boonville
BOONVILLE - A building is in ruins after an early morning fire on Sunday and authorities said an electrical problem... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Deep diving in mid-Missouri
Deep diving in mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - Mid-Missouri and scuba diving are not exactly known to go hand in hand, but on Sunday, they... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 8:01:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Lawmakers advocate for more HBCU funding
Lawmakers advocate for more HBCU funding
JEFFERSON CITY - Some Missouri Representatives continue to advocate for adequate funding for Missouri's two HBCUs. Rep. Karla May,... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 7:09:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Parents react after daughter found dead two days before wedding
EXCLUSIVE: Parents react after daughter found dead two days before wedding
CENTRALIA - Tim Watson Sr. said he can recount exactly how he found out about what happened to his daughter,... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in Continuous News

New tank allows Kansas City zoo visitors to touch stingrays and sharks
New tank allows Kansas City zoo visitors to touch stingrays and sharks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Visitors to the Kansas City Zoo will get a chance to pet sharks and stingrays... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 6:03:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Gas experts predict high prices for summer season in Missouri
Gas experts predict high prices for summer season in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Gas prices in Missouri have been on the rise this spring. The state's gas prices have increased... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 6:01:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Lee's Summit police seek suspect in deadly stabbing
Lee's Summit police seek suspect in deadly stabbing
LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in fatal roadside stabbing that may have resulted from... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 5:29:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Springfield set to fight algae
Springfield set to fight algae
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield's city and parks employees are experimenting with artificial wetlands to combat algae that has clogged the... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 1:32:43 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Man arrested after crashing car into CrossFit center
Man arrested after crashing car into CrossFit center
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a man after he drove his car into a CrossFit center Saturday night. According... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 1:03:00 PM CDT May 06, 2018 in Top Stories

National festival movement reaches Jefferson City, features local artists
National festival movement reaches Jefferson City, features local artists
JEFFERSON CITY - Residents gathered at the state's capital on the 500-700 block of Capitol Avenue to partake in all... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 11:47:00 AM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Elizabeth J. Upton Foundation starts new scholarship to study abroad
Elizabeth J. Upton Foundation starts new scholarship to study abroad
COLUMBIA - The Elizabeth J. Upton Foundation is holding an event to raise money for it’s first scholarship opportunity for... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 9:13:00 AM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Gunfire damages house on Oak Street
Gunfire damages house on Oak Street
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 400 block of Oak Street at 10:46 p.m.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 Sunday, May 06, 2018 12:34:00 AM CDT May 06, 2018 in News

Young athletes compete for gold in an adapted triathlon
Young athletes compete for gold in an adapted triathlon
COLUMBIA - Athletes ages 6 to 18 years old competed in a multi-stage competition hosted by the MU Physical Therapy... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

CPD officers play video games with kids to better community relations
CPD officers play video games with kids to better community relations
COLUMBIA - Dozens of kids spent the day playing video games with police officers Saturday. The department brought a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

Emergency shelter helps raise child abuse awareness
Emergency shelter helps raise child abuse awareness
COLUMBIA - Rainbow House held its fifth annual spring fair at Flat Branch Park Saturday. Rainbow House is an... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

Missourians honor law enforcement killed in line of duty
Missourians honor law enforcement killed in line of duty
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of family, friends and officers gathered in Carnahan Memorial Garden Saturday afternoon to honor Missouri officers... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

One passenger injured after car overturns by Highway 163
One passenger injured after car overturns by Highway 163
COLUMBIA - One female passenger has minor injuries after a car overturned Saturday afternoon. According to Missouri State Highway... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 1:11:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News

Local business draws attention with humorous signs
Local business draws attention with humorous signs
COLUMBIA - Oil changes are not known for being funny, but the Jiffy Lube on Providence Road is quickly building... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 Saturday, May 05, 2018 12:56:00 PM CDT May 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 64°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 62°
2am 61°
3am 61°
4am 60°