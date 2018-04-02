Joplin man pleads guilty in vehicular assault on officers

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — A Joplin man pleaded guilty to driving his vehicle toward to two Joplin police officers two years ago.

Brandon J. Knoderer entered the plea Monday to two reduced counts of second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.

The Joplin Globe the plea deal calls for two five-year terms to be served at the Institutional Treatment Center of the state prison system and a 120-day review for a possible probation.

Police say when Knoderer was stopped in June 2013, he refused to get out of his vehicle, backed up and accelerated toward the two officers, who each fired at the vehicle.

Knoderer was wounded in the arm and hand and arrested later. The two officers were not injured and returned to work after an investigation.