Joplin man's body found in Shoal Creek

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Newton County officials say canoeists found the body of a Joplin man in a creek.

The man's body was found Sunday afternoon in Shoal Creek southwest of Joplin. Sheriff Ken Copeland says the man appeared to be in his 50s and was fully clothed. He says there are no signs of foul play. The man's identity was not released until relatives are notified. Copeland said investigators were told that the man was with friends when he fell into the water, but officials were not notified.