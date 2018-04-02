Joplin man sentenced for murdering coach

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) - A southwest Missouri judge has sentenced a 41-year-old man to life in prison for killing a Missouri Southern State University coach.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane on Monday sentenced Jeffrey Bruner to life without parole in the November 2013 shooting death of Derek Moore, an assistant football coach at Missouri Southern State.

A jury found Bruner guilty at a trial in March.

Crane assessed Bruner the mandatory term of life without parole and five years for armed criminal action at the sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. The Joplin Globe reports the judge also denied a defense motion for a new trial.

Also during the hearing, Bruner tried to apologize to the family and asked for their forgiveness.