Joplin Pools Open Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- Joplin residents who need a break from tornado recovery will be able to take a break in two of the city's pools.

Ewert and Schifferdecker pools will open Saturday and will be free of charge Saturday and Sunday. They had been scheduled to open during the Memorial Day weekend but that was delayed because of the May 22 tornado.

The Joplin Globe reports that a city pool at Cunningham Park was heavily damaged by the tornado and likely will be closed for the entire season.

Carthage also delayed its pool opening by a week because city parks staff were helping with recovery in Joplin. That pool will open Saturday.