Joplin Prepares to Open Several New Safe Rooms

JOPLIN (AP) - Joplin officials say some safe rooms to protect residents during storms are expected to open in the next few weeks.

Joplin school officials say final inspections will be conducted within a few days at community safe rooms at Cecil Floyd, Stapleton, McKinley and Eastmorland elementary schools and at Junge Field.

The district's director of construction, Mike Johnson, says the remaining safe rooms - at Jefferson, Royal Heights, Kelsey Norman, Duenweg, Columbia and West Central elementary schools and at Joplin High School - are expected to be ready by the fall.

The Joplin Globe reports all the safe rooms will be open to residents who live within a 5-minute walk and a half-mile drive. They have an average capacity of 1,000 to 1,500 people.