Joplin Recovery Fund awards last of $6.1 million in grants

DUENWEG (AP) — A recovery fund established after the May 2011 Joplin tornado has awarded the last of $6.1 million in grants.

The Joplin Recovery Fund on Friday awarded $40,000 to the Joplin Early Childhood Education Program for a temporary move to the Duenweg Elementary School.

The Joplin Globe reported the recovery fund handed out more than 100 grants since it was opened shortly after the tornado by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Don Gould, president of the Joplin Regional Community Foundation, which oversaw the fund, said the group wanted to distribute all available money by the tornado's fifth anniversary, which is Sunday.

The early childhood program has been using trailers at another elementary school. A new building for the program is expected to be completed by 2019.