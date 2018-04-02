Joplin School Board Approves Construction Timeline

JOPLIN - Joplin school officials have set a tentative deadline of August 2014 to have five schools destroyed by a tornado rebuilt.

The Joplin Board of Education approved the timeline Tuesday night. The plan is for East Middle School and two elementary schools to be done by December 2013. Then, Joplin High School and

Franklin Technology Center would be completed by 2014.

The schools were destroyed by a May 22 tornado that devastated the southwest Missouri city.

Superintendent C.J. Huff says construction costs for the project will likely exceed $100 million. The Joplin Globe reports that insurance will pay only the rebuilding costs for what the district already had, not for any improvements or changes.

The board plans to open demolition bids Friday and have demolition begin in October.