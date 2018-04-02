Joplin schools improve open-meetings compliance

JOPLIN (AP) - A new report from the Missouri state auditor's office shows the Joplin School District has taken steps to better comply with the state's open meetings law.

A three-page audit report from Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said the Joplin district now has several new procedures to ensure compliance with the Sunshine Law. Those procedures include having a board member take meeting minutes during closed sessions and ensuring that votes and decisions are made public when required.

The Joplin Globe reports the report released Monday did not assess the status of other findings noted in a February audit, including low fund balances and employees who were hired without the minimum qualifications for their positions.

School officials said earlier this spring they were working to address those deficiencies.