Joplin schools spent about $222M to rebuild after tornado

JOPLIN (AP) — Joplin School District officials say the district spent about $222 million rebuilding several schools and community safe rooms after the 2011 tornado.

The Joplin Globe reports (http://bit.ly/1NcpRg3 ) district officials told the Board of Education on Tuesday the district is also financially stable.

Paul Barr, chief financial officer, says the district accumulated about $222 million in revenue after the May 2011 tornado, which killed 161 people and destroyed schools, homes and businesses.

He says about $124 million went toward rebuilding Joplin High School and Franklin Technology Center, and about $31 million went toward community safe rooms at 14 schools.

Barr says the district and the Joplin Schools Foundation received about $6.7 million in donations after the tornado, and about $227,000 of that remained at the end of the 2015 fiscal year.