Joplin to Get $12M Grant for Railroad Overpasses

JOPLIN (AP) - The city of Joplin will receive $12 million from the federal government to build highway overpasses at two railroad crossings in a section of town hit by last year's deadly tornado.

Sen. Claire McCaskill announced the grant Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Transportation. She said it brings the total amount of federal aid since the Joplin tornado to more than $250 million. That includes debris removal, housing and unemployment assistance, loans, construction and other recovery funding.

The city had applied for a nearly $18 million grant. Besides the train-track overpasses, the city also sought money to widen three roads and build sidewalks. McCaskill's office said funding was approved only for the overpasses on 20th Street and 15th Street.