Joplin to Receive Additional $113M in Federal Aid

JOPLIN (AP) - Joplin is receiving $113 million in fresh federal assistance to help the recovery from the devastating May 2011 tornado.

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill announced Wednesday that the money is coming from the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant Program. The funds will be used for long-term recovery in what the Missouri Democrat described as areas with the greatest unmet needs.

The massive E-F5 tornado killed 161 people and flattened a large swath of the city, destroying thousands of homes and commercial buildings.

McCaskill says the block grant raises the amount of federal funding Joplin has received to more than $350 million. She announced last week that the Joplin school district will receive about $3 million in federal funding to help rebuild and re-equip a vocational training site.