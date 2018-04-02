Joplin Tornado Death Toll at 153

JOPLIN (AP) - Joplin city officials say two more fatalities have been reported from the tornado that devastated the southwest

Missouri city last month.

Lynn Iliff Onstot, public information officer for Joplin, said as of Monday there were 153 fatalities from the tornado. Onstot

said the city received the updated list from the Jasper County coroner and the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

The death toll from the May 21 tornado, the nation's deadliest tornado in more than six decades, stood at 151 on Friday.