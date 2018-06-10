Joplin Tornado Documentary Debuts Thursday

COLUMBIA - A new documentary, "Deadline in Disaster", chronicling the moments before May's Joplin tornado, debuts Thursday in Columbia.

The documentary will run at the Missouri Theater starting with a reception at six p.m. benefitting victims and the documentary will start one hour later.

The documentary is based around the staff of the Joplin Globe. The film was financed by the Missouri Press Association. Several of the victims will participate in a question and answer segment after the film and earlier in the day with students at the MU School of Journalism.

Admission is $12.