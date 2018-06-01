Joplin Woman Dies when Oxygen Device Catches Fire

JOPLIN - Authorities in Joplin say a 75-year-old woman was killed when her oxygen device caught fire while she was smoking.

The Joplin Globe reports firefighters responded shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday to a report of a fire at a duplex.

Fire Chief Mitch Randles says Delores Anderson was found in a garage and pronounced dead at the scene.

Randles said Anderson had been smoking while wearing a nasal device that provided oxygen from a tank. He said the device ignited, causing a flash fire that burned the victim's clothing, her glider-rocker and a wall of the garage.