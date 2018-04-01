Joplin Woman Receives Free Land for New Home

JOPLIN (AP) — Nearly two years after a tornado demolished much of Joplin, acts of generosity are continuing to lighten the burden for residents who lost nearly everything.

A source reported that one of the latest gestures occurred Thursday, when Patricia Bryan gave Rhonda Wilkins land for a new home.

The two Joplin women never met before the May 2011 tornado.

Bryan and her husband weren't hurt, but their home was heavily damaged and some of their rental properties were destroyed. Wilkins also wasn't injured, but her home was left in ruins. She's been without one ever since.

The gift of land was arranged through a nonprofit group called Samaritan's Purse, whose volunteers will help build Wilkins a new house.