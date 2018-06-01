Joplin works to implement state auditor recommendations

JOPLIN (AP) — Joplin is beginning to get reimbursed for debris removal stemming from a massive 2011 tornado that killed 161 people and destroyed thousands of buildings.

The Joplin Globe reports that a $2.6 million claim to the state of Missouri for debris and concrete removal was recently paid to the city of Joplin. That begins the process of recouping cleanup and rebuilding costs covered by state and federal agencies and insurance.

City officials estimate that another $8 million in reimbursements also needs to be claimed.

Filing for those reimbursements was one of the issues cited in a state audit released over the summer. Joplin's Finance Director Leslie Haase says the decision was made to have city employees file the claims after they handled other priorities.