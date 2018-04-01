Josey and Egnew Pick Up All-Big 12 First Team Honors

DALLAS, TX - Two University of Missouri football players were named to the 2011 All-Big 12 Conference First Team, announced Wednesday morning by the league conference. Sophomore tailback Henry Josey earned All-Conference honors for the first time in his career, while senior tight end Michael Egnew was selected as an All-Big 12 First Team member for the second straight season.



Josey emerged as one of the nation's top running backs in 2011, helping pace the conference's best rushing attack in the Big 12 with an average of 8.1 yards per carry. Despite missing the last two games with a season-ending knee injury, Josey finished the year with 116.80 rushing yards per game, tops in the conference and 12th-most in the NCAA. In all, Josey carried the ball 145 times for 1,191 yards while scoring nine times on the ground. Egnew, a 2010 First Team All-American, finished the regular season with 47 catches for 484 yards and three touchdowns.



Senior DE Jacquies Smith earned Second Team honors for the second consecutive season, while sophomore DB E.J. Gaines and junior P Trey Barrow were recognized for the first time. Nine other Tigers DT Dominique Hamilton, OL Dan Hoch, DB Kenji Jackson, LB Luke Lambert, WR T.J. Moe, OL Jayson Palmgren, DT Sheldon Richardson, DB Braylon Webb and OL Austin Wuebbels won honorable mention acclaim.