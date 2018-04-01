Journalism Review Continues

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--JournalismReview 04-11 0112 AP-MO--Journalism Review,0092 St. Louis Journalism Review to continue print edition ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Journalism Review will continue to publish its print edition after all. Webster University owns and subsidizes the journal, and university officials had considered doing only an online version to avoid printing costs. But editor Ed Bishop says a new donor will help fund the publication, though he can't say who or how much money is being provided. The Review has been critiquing St. Louis media for more than 35 years. It's the only local publication of its kind in the country. (KWMU, Matt Sepic) (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-04-11-06 1044EDT