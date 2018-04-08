Judge Acquits Man in Death of Wife

MARYVILLE (AP) - A Bethany man who prosecutors said had tried to kill himself after he shot his wife to death has been acquitted of second-degree murder. After jurors who heard the case in Nodaway County Court said they were deadlocked yesterday, Circuit Court Judge Roger Prokes acquitted Keith Alder Wade in the death of his wife, Nancy. Keith and Nancy Wade were both found with gunshot wounds to the chest at their Bethany home on June 19th, 2005. Prosecutors had argued that Wade killed his wife then tried to kill himself. But the defense presented evidence during the three-day trial that Nancy Wade was the shooter. Prokes agreed with the defense, saying there was no evidence at all to show who was holding the gun when the couple was shot.