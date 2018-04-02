Judge Clarifies $6.8 Million Bridgeton Landfill Settlement

BRIDGETON (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that residents who collect damages from a $6.8 million class-action settlement over the smoldering Bridgeton Landfill in St. Louis County can still pursue separate legal claims related to radiation risks.

A tentative agreement reached in April calls for the landfill's owner to pay an average of nearly $13,000 per household to hundreds of affected residents. But some were prepared to turn down the deal, which required approval by 95 percent of the 400 remaining class members.

The judge also extended the deadline for residents to approve the deal to July 18. The law firm representing the residents will hold meetings on the recent changes from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.