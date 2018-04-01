Judge Declares Missouri Child Abuse Registry Unconstitutional

Thursday's decision won't have an immediate effect on the registry. Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan suspended the effects of his ruling, pending an expected appeal. Callahan cited several due-process violations. He said people's reputations and careers are damaged when they're placed on the registry before they receive a court-like hearing. The child abuse registry is kept secret from the general public. It's used by child care providers and others to screen current and potential employees. Callahan issued a similar ruling earlier. The Missouri Supreme Court rejected that decision, partly because names of those merely suspected of child abuse had been removed from the list and legislators had changed the law.