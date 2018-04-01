Judge declares mistrial in Missouri murder case

LEBANON (AP) - A Missouri judge has declared a mistrial in the case of suburban Kansas City lawyer accused of killing her millionaire father and his girlfriend.

Susan Elizabeth Van Note of Lee's Summit was scheduled to stand trial this week on charges of first-degree murder in the October 2010 shooting deaths of her father, 67-year-old William Van Note, and his 59-year-old girlfriend, Sharon Dickson.

But before a jury was selected Tuesday, Laclede County Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden said the defense requested a mistrial and that he granted the request because potential jurors had been discussing the case.

The judge says it's unclear when the trial will be rescheduled, but also said his calendar is full until the end of 2016.

Lawyers for Van Note declined comment.