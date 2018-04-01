Judge Denies Bond

AP-MO--Two Dead-Bond,0089Judge denies bond reduction for accused killer ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) -- A St. Charles County judge refuses to reduce the one (m) million dollar bond for a man accused of killing his father and his father's business partner. Twenty-seven-year-old Nathan Speaks will stand trial in November for the March of 2000 shootings. Both victims were found inside the home of Speaks' father. Authorities say Speaks was after money his father kept inside a safe. The safe and its contents were missing when police arrived, and were never found. (KSDK-TV, Dave Keiser) (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-16-07 1130EDT