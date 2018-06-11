Judge denies motion to set aside Joplin developer judgment

JOPLIN (AP) — A judge has denied a motion to set aside a $1.4 million judgment against a developer that Joplin hired to help with tornado recovery work.

Jasper County Circuit Judge David Dally on Thursday denied the motion by Costa Bajjali to set aside the $1.4 million judgment, which was obtained by Joplin and the Joplin Redevelopment Corp. for default by the firm on its city contracts.

The Joplin Globe reports the court awarded Joplin the money in a 2015 default judgment after Bajjali failed to respond to the lawsuit or show up to that hearing. Bajjali contends neither he nor the firm had been served official notice that the lawsuit had been filed.

The firm was hired to help the city rebuild after Joplin was hit by a 2011 tornado.