Judge Denies Request to Halt KC school Transfers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Jackson County judge has denied a temporary restraining order requested by six suburban school districts that are preparing for an influx of students from unaccredited Kansas City schools.

Circuit Court Judge W. Brent Powell denied a request Friday to temporarily halt the transfer of Kansas City School District students until several disputes can be settled.

Among the issues is the rate of tuition, when it must be paid to the suburban districts, and who is responsible for transporting students to and from the Kansas City core.

The Kansas City Star reports hundreds of students are expected to attempt to enroll in the suburban schools as early as next week.

State education officials earlier this year pulled the Kansas City district's accreditation, effective Sunday.