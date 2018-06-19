Judge Halts Closing of Kansas City Charter School

KANSAS CITY - A judge has temporarily stopped the closing of a Kansas City charter school.

State education officials voted last week to pull the charter of Gordon Parks Elementary School because of the students' poor performance.

School officials say their children are making progress even though many live in poverty.

Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel R. Green ruling on Tuesday will allow the school to stay open through the end of classes in late June. A court hearing on July 26 will consider the school's request for a permanent injunction.

The school had been scheduled to close this week.

The University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg sponsors the school and wanted the state to issue a new five-year charter.

Gordon Parks has about 240 kindergartens through fifth-grader students.