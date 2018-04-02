Judge Hears Arguments in Voter ID Case

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - A ruling is expected next week in a lawsuit challenging a new law requiring voters to show a government-issued photo ID starting in November. Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan heard arguments in the case today, and says he plans to issue a ruling by the end of next week. Attorneys for the state argued that the photo ID requirement is merely an extension of the old law that required voters to show one of many IDs at the polling place to cast a ballot. But opponents argue it imposes an unconstitutional new requirement on voters, and an undue burden on certain groups, mainly the poor, elderly and minorities. Opponents also claim it imposes a cost on local election officials without providing funding, in violation of the state constitution.