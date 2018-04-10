Judge hears testimony in case of St. Louis Zoo gun ban

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge heard testimony as he considers lifting the St. Louis Zoo policy that prohibits patrons from entering the zoo with guns.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty issued a temporary order on June 12 upholding the ban after Jeffry Smith of Cincinnati, Ohio, said he planned to lead a group of activists packing handguns into the zoo to challenge the policy. Smith entered the zoo the next day wearing an empty holster.

The zoo says its operation of a preschool and other educational programs for children meet the state definition of an amusement park. Guns are banned in amusement parks under Missouri law.

Jane Hogan, Smith's attorney, said Tuesday that the zoo has failed to show any reason to prohibit weapons.