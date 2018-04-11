Judge issues partial gag rule in Greitens case

ST. LOUIS- A judge has issued a partial gag order for attorneys and witnesses in the criminal case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison issued the order Tuesday in response to a request from Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Gardner expressed concern that Greitens' attorneys were trying the case in the media.

The Republican governor is charged with invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a compromising photo without the consent of a woman he was having an affair with in 2015, before he was elected.

Burlison's order does not prohibit attorneys from speaking about public information in the case, but prohibits comments related to deposition material, opinions about what witnesses might testify to and other speculative issues. The ruling also will require the judge to sign off on certain court filings before they're made public.

This is the transcript from Judge Burlison on the gag order:

"I’m not going to make the order final until I hear back from the parties, the issue was raised as to the media and as to the legislature. And I'll give you time to look at that issue. As far as what powers this Court has to prevent the reckless dissemination of information that may taint the jury pool that we're trying to accumulate here in the next month. But the order -- the Court will be entering an order that all parties, attorneys, endorsed witnesses and their attorneys are prohibited from making any public statements outside the courtroom that could interfere with a fair trial, or prejudice either the State or the defendant."