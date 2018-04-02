Judge: Missouri must pay $156K in legal fees in clinic suit

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A federal judge who quashed Missouri's push to revoke a Planned Parenthood clinic's abortion license has ordered state taxpayers to pay more than $156,000 to cover the organization's legal bills tied to the dispute.

U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey this week ruled that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services must pay $156,631 in attorneys' fees and expenses incurred by what now is Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

Laughrey in May sided with the Columbia, Missouri, Planned Parenthood clinic after the state last year tried to revoke its abortion license. The judge concluded that move likely was due in part to "political pressure," and that the license couldn't be revoked before its expiration in June.

A spokeswoman for Missouri's attorney general says that office is reviewing Laughrey's latest ruling.