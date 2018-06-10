Judge Orders Back Pay For Central Mo. Treasurer

CAMDENTON - A judge has awarded more than $93,000 to the Morgan County treasurer in central Missouri after finding that she was wrongly paid less than other local officials.



The Lake News Online reports that the recent judgment for Treasurer Louella Pryor came in a back-pay lawsuit she filed in April 2012.



Retired Howard County Judge Ralph Jaynes ruled that Pryor was owed eight years of back pay after receiving just 74 percent of the state-mandated maximum salary. During that time, Pryor said, the county's other elected officials received 100 percent of the state-mandated level.



For Pryor, the difference translated to an annual salary of $33,300 instead of $45,000.