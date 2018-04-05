Judge Orders Fine and Refunds for Raffle

KANSAS CITY - A judge has ordered the organizers of a Kansas City raffle that never happened to pay $100,000 in refunds and fines. Attorney General Jay Nixon filed suit against the Endowment for the Growth of Giving and its directors, Karen Green and Louise Green. The group sold tickets for the Nest Egg Giveaway two years ago but canceled the contest because of a lack of sales. The drawing's first prize was advertised as ownership of a loft in downtown Kansas City, with each room decorated by a different Chiefs football player. The raffle was billed as a way to help revitalize downtown Kansas City and raise money for local charities. People paid $25 for each raffle ticket but never received refunds. This isn't the first time Nixon has sued a charity raffle. In May, he sued St. Louis area charity Gateway to a Cure, claiming its founder used the group's money to pay personal expenses, including credit card bills and trips to Colorado ski resorts.