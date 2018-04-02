Judge orders handover of documents in suicide inquest

FAYETTE - A judge ordered the Howard County Sheriff and a special prosecutor to hand over documents related to the investigation into Kenneth Suttner's death by suicide.

Suttner died in December 2016, and a coroner's inquest in January 2017 ruled his suicide was caused by bullying. Suttner's former manager at Dairy Queen, Harley Branham, faces charges including involuntary manslaughter, stalking, harassment and assault.

At the inquest, the jury found the Glasgow School District had been negligent by failing to prevent bullying targeted at Suttner. In response, the district filed a lawsuit against the coroner's office, seeking access to documents and records from the inquest.

On Tuesday, Judge Scott Hayes ordered Sheriff Mike Neal and special prosecutor April Wilson to turn over some records from the inquest to the district, which won't be allowed to publicly disclose what is in those records without permission from the court.