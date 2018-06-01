Judge Orders KC Light Rail Issue To Go To Voters

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Jackson County judge has given Kansas City officials until June 23 to submit proposed ballot language for a tax initiative to pay for a light rail system.

The Kansas City Star reports light rail activist Clay Chastain has proposed construction of a multimodal transit system to be headquartered at Union Station.

He gathered enough signatures in 2011 to put a three-eighths cent sales tax increase to voters, but the city said the tax wouldn't raise enough money and refused to put it on a ballot.

Circuit Judge Sandra Midkiff ruling on Friday gives Chastain a victory by ordering the issue to go to a vote, while the city gets a partial win by being able to say how the ballot language will be worded.