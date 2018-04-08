Judge Orders Prison to Allow Inmate's Abortion

The Attorney General's office will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether an inmate can receive an abortion Saturday.

U.S. District Judge Dean Whipple refused to delay a decision he made Thursday that said the Department of Corrections was illegally refusing to provide transportation for the inmate.

He ordered the state to take the inmate to the clinic tomorrow morning. The decision effectively overrules a prison policy prohibiting the use of state tax dollars to assist in terminating a pregnancy.

Friday afternoon, a federal appeals court refused to delay Whipple's ruling until it heard an appeal. The inmate, who is not named in court documents, says she will pay for the actual abortion herself.