Judge Orders Revisions In Lawsuit Over Football Player's Death

COLUMBIA (AP) - A judge orders revisions in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of University of Missouri football player Aaron O'Neal. Boone County Circuit Judge Gary Oxenhandler said the suit is too vague and must include specific allegations against 14 defendants. In July 2005, the freshman linebacker collapsed during a workout at Faurot Field and died a short time later. The lawsuit alleges that university officials' response to O'Neal's collapse violated more than 100 rules of the NCAA, Big 12 and the National Association of Athletic Trainers. Head football coach Gary Pinkel, athletic director Mike Alden and 12 other employees at the Columbia campus are named as defendants in the lawsuit.