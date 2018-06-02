Judge Proposes Change in Loughner's Mental Exam

PHOENIX (AP) - The judge who ordered a mental competency exam for Jared Lee Loughner, the suspect in the Tucson shooting rampage has proposed a change to that ruling.



U.S. District Judge Larry Burns says in records filed Monday that he was mistaken in ruling that Jared Lee Loughner can seek a separate competency exam by an independent psychiatrist in addition to the court appointed professionals already examining him at a medical prison facility in Missouri.



Burns says he made the mistake in trying to accommodate concerns from Loughner's attorneys about the impartiality of the Bureau of Prisons professionals conducting the exam.



Burns now proposes appointing a psychiatrist for the second exam who has no affiliation with the Bureau of Prisons. A final decision on the matter will be made by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.



Loughner has pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges stemming from the Jan. 8 shooting.